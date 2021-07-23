State College businesses push ‘forward’ despite financial coronavirus pandemic setbacks

Downtown State College is home to a number of student- and community-beloved businesses that rely on locals, but during the coronavirus pandemic, many Penn Staters weren’t in town.

This is what tested local State College businesses financially throughout the year. Void of the typical large quantity of students on campus, many businesses struggled not only to make a profit but to find staff to work.

Abba Java Coffeehouse struggled with staffing, which was one of the “hardest” things for it to deal with, according to director Sarah Voigt.

Abba Java is a nonprofit staffed by a majority of retirement-age volunteers from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Wesley Foundation, according to Voigt.

Voigt said even after being vaccinated, only a “small percentage” of volunteers felt comfortable coming in.

“The hardest thing was trying to figure out how to continue to be present for students and figure out how to help them when our ability to offer what we offered before wasn’t the same,” Voigt said.

According to Voigt, Abba Java was seeing 400-500 students per day in fall 2019. In fall 2020, however, these numbers dropped to around 30-50.

The Coffeehouse did have to close for a week when students came back to campus in fall 2020 because numbers were “skyrocketing,” Voigt said. Voigt and other employees stood outside with pots of coffee for students during this time.

“This will be a rebuilding year for us,” Voigt said about this coming fall.

Miska Jewelers, owned by Stephen Miska and managed by Elizabeth Streich, experienced similar staffing issues that continued once the store fully reopened.

Streich said the jewelry store still can’t keep up with its current activity. Although, being busy wasn’t the problem earlier on in the pandemic.

“Summer was slow [without] Arts Fest… but we saw local customers come out and be loyal to the businesses in town and places that they could shop at locally,” Streich said.

Because Miska Jewelers is an established family business, Streich said she “never considered failing as a possibility.”

Looking back, Streich said she learned to “be as flexible as possible” in times of economic crisis, and she saw the “strong sense of community” present within State College.

“We missed the students and visitors — not just from a business standpoint — but because [of] that feeling of school spirit and good vibes that everyone has in downtown State College,” Streich.

Ray and Ron Agostinelli, who manage McLanahan’s, have felt the effects of the lack of students downtown this summer.

“It’s a ghost town here...This is the worst summer ever,” Ray said.

Although sometimes the two brothers are the “only two people in the store,” Ray said he believes it's their duty to stay “open for the people that are here.”

According to Ron, big businesses have “more power” in obtaining Payment Protection Program money and were able to “get in on the first batch” of funding quicker than smaller businesses.

And according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, PPP is “an SBA-backed loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Metals Service Center Institute stated on its website that more than 5.2 million businesses received loans during the pandemic, and $525 billion in loans were approved.

Ron said there are a number of “for rent” signs downtown as a result of businesses that didn’t get enough support.

However, McLanahan’s PPP money allowed it to give some employees raises and continue to support them, according to Ray.

In spite of the setbacks, Ron said “people’s attitudes are better now,” and the brothers are excited for the coming semester.

“We’re thinking [positively] and pushing forward for fall… [but] it’s scary,” Ray said.

JR Mangan owns Cafe 210 West, a bar and restaurant on College Avenue, and said the pandemic brought challenges to the table for his business.

“It’s been a challenge, but I think taking it day by day was all you could do,” Mangan said, adding that the restaurant’s current struggle is staffing.

“I just ask that everyone be patient and kind,” Mangan said.

Mangan agreed PPP loans helped take care of employees and utility costs, but above all, he reiterated the importance of community support in keeping his business alive.

“I wasn’t quite sure where the light at the end of the tunnel was… [but] I could feel the support from the community,” Mangan said.

He said the “incredible” weather last fall helped him to provide outdoor seating while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We missed you guys,” Streich said, referencing Penn State’s student body.

“[You must] take whatever condition you have and learn how to thrive… We could not have done that without the support of the community.”