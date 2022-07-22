A recent vote made Thursday by the State College Borough Water Authority decided fluoride will be removed from the local water supply, according to recent reports.

About 75,000 residents from the borough, as well as Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships take from this water supply.

The area’s water has been fluoridated for dental hygiene since 1954, and the recent decision to halt this practice has been opposed by local dentists, hygienists, health professionals and residents.

The SCBWA committee initially voted 2-1 in favor of removing fluoride from the water supply due to peer-reviewed research which suggested potential health and environmental impacts due to excessive fluoride consumption, according to the committee’s report.

The SCBWA board member Bernard Hoffnar resigned after the vote to remove fluoride from the water supply as he disagreed with the decision made by the board. Hoffnar was the only board member not in favor of the removal, according to the report.

Before fluoride removal will begin in the local water supply, the SCBWA will have to adjust its Department of Environmental Protection permit, which will need a public hearing and documentation submission to the state in order to be granted.

More information regarding the water authority’s decision can be found at their website here.