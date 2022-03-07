At Monday’s State College Borough Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution in support of Ukraine titled "A Resolution of the Borough of State College on the Russian Federation’s War Against Ukraine."

The resolution cited the right to “live free from unprovoked violence” and have a nationality as reasons it passed, as well as the recent actions of the Russian government.

According to the Associated Press, Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has remained a topic of conversation across the country and within the Penn State community.

Penn State’s Ukrainian Society and Russian Club hosted a rally Thursday supporting Ukraine at Old Main, and the Ukrainian Society held a “Pray for Ukraine” rally at the Allen Street Gates on Feb. 25 that had more than 50 individuals in attendance with the mission to spread “awareness” and create “unity.”

Additionally, Penn State’s chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Honor Society, hosted a discussion panel on March 2 focused on the complexities of the conflict and the weeklong developments.

Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Feb. 28 promoting conversations regarding the “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine between Penn State community members and offering support to “affected members of [the] campus community.”

By passing the resolution, the borough council endorsed all actions by the U.S. government and the United Nations to provide humanitarian aid and military supplies to Ukraine, as well as the use of targeted sanctions against the Russian Federation until its military withdrawal from Ukraine.

The resolution will be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and a few other state politicians.

The borough also encouraged residents of State College to send aid to legitimate relief organizations.

