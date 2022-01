The State College Borough announced Friday the Borough Ordinance Department will conduct snow and ice enforcement 24 hours after the snow concludes.

Sidewalks and handicap ramps must be cleared of snow and treated with salt, ashes, sand or kitty litter to permit "safe pedestrian travel," according to the release.

