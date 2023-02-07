The LGBTQ Advisory Committee shared its annual report at the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday with accomplishments in 2022 and plans for 2023.

According to the committee, there are six open vacancies that will be filled in 2023.

Two of these positions will be from student organizations — Penn State Student Lion Pride for Inclusion, Diversity & Equity and Queer and Trans People of Color.

According to the committee, Chair Borja Gutiérrez wants to increase awareness of LGBTQ presence, contributions to the community and purpose going forward into 2023.

