State College Borough Council member Richard Biever will be stepping down from council after beginning his first term on council in June.

Biever said via email he will be moving to Kansas in July due to accepting a professorship in musical theatre at Wichita State University, and his wife will be a teaching artist at Music Theatre Wichita.

Biever said this comes a “difficult decision” since they’ve lived in State College for 20 years, and his wife grew up in State College.

“Because both my wife and my talents will be used in a broader way, we decided to take the leap,” Biever said.

Biever will serve on the council until June, and his family will move in July.

