The State College Borough Council discussed and voted Monday night on the rezoning of 318 South Atherton Street downtown.

Edward LeClear, planning and community development director for the Borough, presented the rezoning to the council.

Currently, the property hosts worship services for the Nittany Valley Church of Christ, and the rezoning would allow for expansion with the "Out of the Cold" homeless shelter.

Upon approval, the shelter would be able to expand to provide an overnight facility for 30 guests and provide a more permanent home.

The property is currently a Residence 2 zone code and will change to a Residence 3 Historic, which is the same code as properties adjacent.

The property is owned by The Meetinghouse on Atherton and Vice President Sharon Schafer openly supported the decision to rezone in the meeting.

Council members Peter Marshall and Katherine Yeaple supported the rezoning but had concerns as to the location of the center. Council President Jesse Barlow and member Theresa Lafer fully supported the project.

The motion passed unanimously after comments from council members. Further project details for Out of the Cold are to be announced soon.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE