State College's Borough Council unanimously passed updated food truck regulations during its Monday night meeting, which will allow them to be parked in more areas.

Currently, food trucks in State College can operate only in commercial zoning districts or on the properties of private businesses.

The new ordinance will allow them to be able to park at special events such as birthday parties, block parties or church run functions located outside of commercial districts.

However, food trucks will still be required to have licensing by the borough as a mobile retail food facility and apply for "Special Event applications" to be able to park in the newly designated areas.

The ordinance will also include "minor housekeeping" amendments for food trucks approved by the borough.

For example, it will remove the requirement that food trucks include their business name and logo on "all paper products" and authorize food trucks to "occupy a fixed location" in specific areas of a building or lot with written permission from the property owner.

State college currently houses eight food trucks including Yallah Taco, Sher Halal Gyro and Shaker's Grill.

“As a borough, we did this very quickly, and I am very happy about this,” Theresa Lafer, a council member, said. “I look forward to seeing new vendors, meeting them and trying their food happily. I think we did a great job here at making a change on this within the community.”

