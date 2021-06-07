State College's Borough Council agreed to implement a policy at its Monday night meeting that will require temporary rental properties to obtain a short-term rental license.

This will include properties renting with Airbnb and Vrbo.

The license will require all rental properties to have one parking space per bedroom and a resident, whether landlord or tenant, to be living in the house at least eight months out of the year.

The rental license order will take effect Aug. 1.

