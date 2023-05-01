State College Borough Council to host Mayor Oleksandr Kodola at memorandum of understanding signing ceremony

The State College Borough Council and Mayor Ezra Nanes will host a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with Mayor Oleksandr Kodola from Nizhyn, Ukraine at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the State College Municipal Building, according to a release.

The MOU is in response to Resolution 1348 that was enacted by the Borough Council on Mar. 6, according to the release.

Resolution 1348 states that the State College Borough will establish a “Sister City” relationship with Nizhyn, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine “as soon as reasonably possible.”

The purpose of the resolution is to “enhance a peaceful friendly connection between people of different nations,” according to Resolution 1348. The Sister City relationship will be used to “facilitate aid” for the war in Ukraine and promote mutual exchanges to benefit both municipalities.

The ceremony will be located in Council Chambers and is open to the public, those unable to attend in person may register to attend virtually

