During a special meeting Monday, the State College Borough Council swore in Ezra Nanes as the 11th mayor of State College.

Nanes, who ran unopposed with no Republican candidate nominated for the race, was elected with more than 3,100 votes on Nov. 2. and will serve a four-year term ending in 2026.

Centre County President Judge Pam Ruest swore in Nanes prior to his first meeting presiding over council.

During his opening remarks, Nanes stated some of his goals over the next four years.

“As we move ahead, we build on the notable and impressive achievements of the previous council and those who have come before,” Nanes said. “Specifically, we are now entrusted with bringing two of the most important and courageous pieces of legislation in recent memory to full maturity: the new department of equity and inclusion and the Community Oversight Board.”

Nanes succeeded State College’s interim mayor, Ronald Filippelli, who was appointed in 2019 to fulfill the remaining two years of Magisterial District Judge Donald M. Hahn’s term as mayor.

Filippelli also ran for a council seat but did not advance out of the May primary election.

Nanes, who has said his goals for State College include a “close, productive and accountable” relationship with the university, equitable and universal access to community resources, improving public transportation and preserving a healthy local economy, will be the first Jewish mayor in State College.

During his first meeting as Mayor, Nanes focused his attention on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s all do everything we can to protect our neighbors and our families and bring about the end of this pandemic. Wear masks, get vaccinated, stay home if you don’t feel well, get tested if you have symptoms,” Nanes said. "But we cannot let COVID overwhelm our vision to the detriment of our opportunities before us. We must see beyond the pandemic and envision the future.”

As the director of business development and account management at AccuWeather, Nanes plans to continue in this position throughout his mayoral term.

Nanes and the three new council members who were sworn in alongside Nanes, will assume their new roles within local government in January.

