The State College Borough Council passed an amendment to the municipality's coronavirus ordinance — allowing for larger gatherings — during Monday night's meeting.

The amendment increases the limit on indoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people and outdoor gatherings from 25 to 50 people.

With this amendment, Centre County aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest coronavirus regulations, which allows fully vaccinated individuals to gather outdoors without a mask except in crowded areas.

The council members also extended the duration of the 2152 ordinance in its amendment until July 31 from the ordinance's original May 31 endpoint.

This regulation will remain in effect until either the CDC or the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centre Region Council of Governments redact their coronavirus emergency declarations.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Discovery Space to open new marine life exhibit Discovery Space is bringing marine life to State College this summer. The science center's e…