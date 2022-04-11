At its meeting on Monday night, State College's Borough Council approved the closure and use of various streets for events in April and May.

On April 26, South Pugh Street, from Beaver Street to the entrance of the Pugh Street Garage, will be closed from 4-8 p.m. for the 3 Dots Downtown Community Block Party.

On May 14, the 100 block of South Allen Street and Calder Way, between Kelly Alley and South Allen Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Jana Marie Foundation’s JAM Fest. The event will also use State College's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

And on May 21, participants of the Bicycle Ambassadors' Mayor’s Ride will cross over State Route 26 at Blue Course Drive and Gill Street. The remainder of the ride will utilize bike paths and lanes, bike routes, and designated bike lanes, as well as Orchard Park.

