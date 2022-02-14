During its meeting on Monday, the State College Borough Council voted to pass a certificate of appropriateness application for a solar panel installation on 329 Ridge Avenue.

The project was considered an addition and was reviewed by the Historical Architectural Review Board for applicants Lara and Chris Fowler.

The project is supported by the local Solar Co-op effort and will help meet the goals of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan supported by the borough, the council said in a statement.

