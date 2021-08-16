The State College Borough Council passed a resolution at its Monday meeting "urging indoor masking” inside all public buildings in State College.

Passed via vote of acclamation, the resolution does not require masks to be worn — it only “urges” them.

The resolution comes after the State College Board of Health voted to send the resolution to Borough Council during its Aug. 10 meeting.

Both the Board of Health and the Borough Council said they will continue to monitor the threat posed by the coronavirus and the novel delta variant in State College.

