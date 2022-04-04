On Monday, the borough of State College unanimously passed Resolution #1311 urging the United States Congress to approve H.R. 3339 to establish a National Infrastructure Bank.

President Jesse Barlow, who introduced the resolution, spoke to the benefits of a NIB.

“[A NIB] would create the capital to finance infrastructure all over the country,” Barlow said. “But it would do it off of existing debts and would require no new federal spending.”

According to the borough’s resolution, Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the U.S. and, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, “four and a half trillion dollars would be needed to restore the nation’s infrastructure to a state of good repair.”

“A new National Infrastructure Bank could directly aid in fostering economic recovery and build the infrastructure projects we have neglected,” the resolution said.

H.R. 3339 was introduced by Rep. Danny Davis, according to the resolution, and would establish a “new five trillion-dollar National Infrastructure Bank authorized to invest solely in infrastructure projects.”

By passing its resolution, the borough council resolved copies of the resolution are sent to President Joseph Biden, Jr., Governor Thomas Wolf, Senators Robert J. Casey, Jr. and Patrick Toomey and members of Centre County’s Congressional Delegation.

The borough also unanimously passed Resolution #1310 designating April 23 as Watershed Cleanup Day in State College.

In the resolution, the borough said it recognizes the work of the ClearWater Conservancy’s Annual Watershed Cleanup Day and “prioritizes environmental stewardship and quality of life in its Strategic Plan.”

The borough cited multiple reasons for supporting the resolution, including the opportunity for public participation, past community volunteer efforts, working with other local municipalities in the cleanup efforts and supporting the conservancy.

By passing Resolution #1310, the State College Borough Council pledged to appoint a Sustainability Program Officer, Jasmine Fields, as the municipality’s site coordinator.

It also pledged the use of the municipality’s trucks and equipment for the cleanup as needed, as well as up to two Public Works employees.

The borough also pledged to “encourage all staff and citizens to participate by publicizing the event on the State College Borough’s website and social media accounts, as well as placing flyers in the Municipal Building and including in internal communications.”

RELATED