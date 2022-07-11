The State College Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday condemning the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

In the resolution introduced by Councilwoman Deanna M. Behring and Councilwoman Nalini Krishnankutty, it addresses how the decision to strike down Roe v. Wade was "without consideration," and impacts State College residents' ability to access "critical" healthcare services.

"I'm proud in the name of those who came before us and those who come after us to do what we can here in State College to protect our full freedom, especially our freedom of choice," Behring said at the Council meeting.

The resolution demands that the U.S. Congress pass legislation to "codify an individual's right to choose."

The resolution also calls on the Pennsylvania government to uphold Title 18, Chapter 32, which is its current abortion law.

