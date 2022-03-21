The State College Borough Council approved a $33,600 award to RETTEW, an engineering consulting firm, for traffic signal conduit inspection at its meeting on Monday.

In addition to the award, an estimated four days of traffic control will be funded at $1,900 per day, for a total of $41,200.

The work is a part of the Green Light Go Project, which involves a multimodal signal network upgrade and will ultimately help determine the viability of existing conduits to provide information on which conduits need to be repaired or replaced in the next phase of the project.

