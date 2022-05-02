State College Borough Council Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

State College's Borough Council held a meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 Courtesy of Anjelica Rubin

State College Borough Council passed a resolution on Monday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University Baptist and Brethren Church in State College.

The council said the resolution is “celebrating” the work and service in the church since 1922 — including establishing an in-patient psychiatric unit at the Centre Community Hospital and the Community Alternatives in Criminal Justice and the Alternative Christmas Fair.

“UBBC welcomes and embraces persons of every age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, ethnic and religious background and economic means as vital and integral members of the congregation,” the council said.

