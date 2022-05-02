State College Borough Council passed a resolution on Monday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University Baptist and Brethren Church in State College.

The council said the resolution is “celebrating” the work and service in the church since 1922 — including establishing an in-patient psychiatric unit at the Centre Community Hospital and the Community Alternatives in Criminal Justice and the Alternative Christmas Fair.

“UBBC welcomes and embraces persons of every age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, ethnic and religious background and economic means as vital and integral members of the congregation,” the council said.

MORE CONTENT

State College Borough Council, mayor releases proclamations at meeting On Monday, the State College Borough Council proclaimed May as No Mow May, encouraging commu…