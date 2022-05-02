On Monday, the State College Borough Council proclaimed May as No Mow May, encouraging community members to not mow their lawns during May.

In a statement, the council said “encouraging pollinator-friendly lawn care” will help the bees and other pollinators in the area.

The council said more information will be released, as well as signs for participants to put in their lawns.

Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

11% of the Borough of State College community is made up of people of Asian and Pacific Islander origin, according to Nanes, and the month will celebrates the contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage.

“The Borough of State College stands in solidarity with the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community in the Borough and around the world against systemic racism, xenophobia and misogyny directed against them,” Nanes said.

Nanes also proclaimed the week of May 15 as National Police Week to acknowledge “essential and valuable public service” the State College Police Department offers.

The community “wishes," Nanes said, to express the “sincere appreciation for their courage and commitment to face dangers and make sacrifices in service.”

