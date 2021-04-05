Tom Fountaine, borough manager, honored five police officers and one public works employee at the State College Borough Council meeting Monday night with the Life Saving Award after their acts in a local fire last month.

On March 18, a fire broke out on Crabapple Court where officers Larry Crawford, Cameron Earnest, Dean Woodring, Benjamin Capozzi, Lt. Barrett Smith and public works employee Jonathan McClure responded. According to Fountaine, Woodring was the first to the scene.

The incident was recorded on each of the officers' body cameras, Fountaine said.

The group was able to rescue a woman from the burning building and all six received medical treatment from Mount Nittany after the incident. Later, the fire was ruled accidental.

Fountaine said they will be presented with awards in person when it becomes safer to do so.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council votes to rezone downtown homeless shelter The State College Borough Council discussed and voted Monday night on the rezoning of 318 So…