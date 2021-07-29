State College's Borough Council held its second of two public meetings Wednesday night to garner input on its draft ordinance that would establish a Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department.

A resolution was initially passed by the council on June 23, 2020, allocating SCPD funds to the COB's establishment. According to a release, the COB intends to "provide an independent analysis of problems, policies and practices, and oversight of services provided by the [SCPD]."

The proposed COB follows the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

Feedback the council received at its second meeting ranged from supportive of the board to a dismissal of the COB entirely.

Many residents said they would want the board to act as a fair and impartial body in the interests of the entire community, including those who are part of marginalized communities in State College.

Ross Cooper, a resident of Patton Township and former Centre County assistant district attorney, said he wants to make sure there will be no bias for or against the police, and he said he believes those chosen for the board should go through a background check before being selected.

“No one should be placed on the board or allowed to continue to serve on the board if it becomes apparent that this board member harbors a bias or prejudice, whether for or against State College law enforcement officials,” Cooper said.

Some residents said they believe the board to be a redundancy. Tim Rogers, of Spring Mills, said he does not understand why another "level of bureaucracy" will possibly be added to State College's government. Rogers said he believes the borough council was established to be the voice of the people, and therefore, should already be a community oversight board itself.

Penn State student Carter Gangl (sophomore-psychology) raised their concerns about the proposed three-year gap required for police to be added as a COB member.

Others raised similar concerns about police involvement on the board. Sarah Wylie, a resident of State College, said she wants no police presence on the board whatsoever, and she said she believes a civilian oversight board should focus on ordinary citizens of the borough.

Wylie also said she believes the training required, such as police ride-alongs, would be unnecessary.

On the other hand, Errol Henderson, an associate professor of political science at Penn State and veteran of the U.S. Army who filed a lawsuit against Penn State alleging a hostile work environment based on race, said he believes that since the spirit of the Constitution involves civilian oversight and the army is able to have civilian oversight, so should the police.

Tierra Williams, co-leader of State College's 3/20 Coalition, and Nick Pressley, a resident of the borough, said they would like to see a formerly incarcerated person on the board if there was an insistence of former police presence on the board.

"The board should also ride into the areas of the community that are most disenfranchised," Williams said. "They should speak with the Black and brown community and grassroots organizations and hear their concerns to get to know us and the community as well — if the intent, indeed, is to represent and speak for the community.”

In the initial public input meeting on June 30, Melanie Morrison, a member of the 3/20 Coalition, said she wants the board to have a strong presence and for the board to permanently function in the borough.

Some citizens, however, said they want more of a police presence on the board. Scott Jackson, a former police officer, said he believes civilians to be unqualified for overseeing police matters. Jackson said while he believes in checks and balances, he also believes the police should be left to do their "due diligence" and avoid what he viewed as a “personality conflict” for civilians.

Another former police officer and resident of Port Matilda, Kris Hopkins, also said she believes police should have a voice on the board because police officers already "do not have freedom of speech," and she said their exclusion from the board would further silence their voices.

Ezra Nanes, who won the Democratic mayoral primary in State College, said he believes the coordinators of the board need to be independent and not directly connected to the borough in an employee-like role. Other citizens expressed similar opinions for transparency.

In the initial meeting in June, Charles Dumas, a retired Penn State professor, voiced similar concerns about the board being independent and wanted to be sure that complaints would be addressed to the borough council and members of the board would be elected rather than appointed.

Janet Irons, also on June 30, said she wants insight on how specifically members would be appointed and said she wants it to be diverse and not made up of just those who are privileged.

Williams echoed the same sentiments of concern about the selection process and said she doesn't want too many straight, white men on the board. She also questioned the nine-year term for appointed members, arguing that it would be too long of a period.

