You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

State College Borough Council extends masking ordinance until Jan. 31

  • Comments
State College Borough Council Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

State College's Borough Council held a meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 Courtesy of Anjelica Rubin

Upon recommendation by the State College Board of Health, the State College Borough Council approved the extension of the masking ordinance through Jan. 31, 2022 at its meeting Monday.

The increased transmission rate in Centre County, the presence of the new Omicron variant, and the rising admission rate at the Mount Nittany Medical Center were cited by council members in the decision.

“We are dealing with levels of activity, COVID-related activity that are the highest they’ve ever been,” Tom Charles, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of the Mount Nittany Medical Center, said.

The Board of Health will reconvene in January to discuss this issue again and reassess an additional extension of the Masking Ordinance.

There, the Board of Health will reassess using the CDC and Department of Health’s guidelines and the transmission rate in Centre County.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters