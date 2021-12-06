State College Borough Council extends masking ordinance until Jan. 31

Upon recommendation by the State College Board of Health, the State College Borough Council approved the extension of the masking ordinance through Jan. 31, 2022 at its meeting Monday.

The increased transmission rate in Centre County, the presence of the new Omicron variant, and the rising admission rate at the Mount Nittany Medical Center were cited by council members in the decision.

“We are dealing with levels of activity, COVID-related activity that are the highest they’ve ever been,” Tom Charles, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of the Mount Nittany Medical Center, said.

The Board of Health will reconvene in January to discuss this issue again and reassess an additional extension of the Masking Ordinance.

There, the Board of Health will reassess using the CDC and Department of Health’s guidelines and the transmission rate in Centre County.

