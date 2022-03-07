The State College Borough Council unanimously passed Resolution #1308, which urged the U.S. Congress to enact the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, at its meeting on Monday.

The act, according to its website, is a policy that will “reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030” with the ultimate goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

The resolution cited a variety of climate change statistics and previous borough efforts that demonstrate a “long track record of acknowledging the realities of global climate disruption,” in the resolution to support its passage.

The resolution also stated the EICDA does “precisely what the Borough’s March 2017 Resolution #1184 advocated: create a workable and effective carbon fee and dividend plan for the nation.”

Jesse Barlow, president of the borough council, provided a history of the climate change efforts in State College and the bill itself and recommended its passage.

A member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby also spoke to the history of the borough’s efforts and the bill — noting the borough would be joining a variety of other towns and organizations in endorsing the act.

The resolution passed unanimously.

