The State College Borough Council elected new council member Nalini Krishnankutty in a 5-1 vote Monday night.

Krishnankutty will replace council member Richard Biever after he stepped down in March due his family moving out of state, according to the council, and his last day was Monday. Krishnankutty's term will expire Jan. 1, 2024.

A 30-year resident of the Greentree neighborhood, Krishnankutty has served as inaugural chair of the Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department since December and is Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Program manager in Penn State’s Office of Human Resources, according to the council.

Krishnankutty graduated as a chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from Penn State and taught classes at Penn State’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), according to the council.

She said she had a vision for an empowered and engaged, diverse and inclusive community with a “collaborative, proactive, transparent, accountable government."

Krishnankutty will officially be sworn into the council later this week, according to Tom Fountaine, current Borough Manager.

