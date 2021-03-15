On Monday night, the State College Borough Council met virtually to discuss the diversity of the borough and the future of mental health.

Councilmember Katherine Oh Yeaple prepared a resolution condemning hate, bias and exclusionary behavior toward Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which the council voted to adopt.

“Acts of bias and hate crimes have increased nationally toward Asian Americans,” Yeaple said.

Council member Evan Myers supported the motion and said the council must "speak in one voice" to say it is "not acceptable."

Additionally, Lt. Greg Brauser of the State College Police Department gave an overview of the department's recent work on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Report Implementation Committee.

Recommendations include internal affairs, external and internal accountability, use of force, and evidence processing and handling.

Currently, the department has already completed work on the duty for intervention, de-escalation and officer mental health recommendations.

Additionally, the borough council passed the Progress Review Committee, which will include a diverse group of people who meet periodically to receive updates on the progress being made by the Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services.

