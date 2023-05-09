State College Borough Council discusses Local Climate Action Program to combat climate change

The State College Borough Council discussed a sustainable communities collaborative project, called the Local Climate Action Program, at the borough council meeting Monday night.

The LCAP is managed by Penn State Facilities and Engineering Institute and Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Local Governments for Sustainability.

The program seeks the assistance of university student partners, municipalities, a DEP contractor and the borough to combat climate change.

The State College Borough is at risk for "extreme climate variability" through all four seasons, according to the 2021 Pennsylvania Climate Assessment.

The LCAP entails a five-step plan — inventory of greenhouse emissions, establishing reduction targets, developing the climate action plan, implementing policies and measures, and monitoring and verifying results.

LCAP student partner and PSFEI Energy Analyst Jenna Ulrich shared inventory methodologies.

Ulrich said PSFEI collected greenhouse gasses potentially impacting global warming values such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in 2019.

LCAP student partner Mike Matson spoke about fuel source usage and emission values — including buildings and facilities, street lights and traffic signals, vehicle fleet and water supply.

Matson said the next step is climate action planning. LCAP plans to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and manage climate change risks.

Matson suggested upgrading infrastructure, offering educational programs to correct behaviors impacting climates, promoting electric vehicles, finding greenhouse gas accounting software and discovering more funding opportunities.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said the plan is "definitely optimistic and helpful."

