During its Monday meeting, the State College Borough Council approved a temporary exception to a portion of the Mobile Retail Food License in the State College Codification of Ordinances to allow for a food truck at Bill Pickle’s Tap Room every Tuesday between Aug. 23 and Oct. 31.

A food truck will now be allowed at Pickle’s from 5-11 p.m. Tuesday nights to make up for the closure of The Corner Room’s kitchen every Monday and Tuesday.

Council members voted by acclamation, approving the exception with a majority of “aye” votes, with two members voting “nay."

Within the stipulations of the exception approval, the council said it reserves the right to cancel the exception at any time without advanced notice.

No decisions have been made about which food truck or trucks will be present at the downtown bar.

