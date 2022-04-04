At the borough meeting on Monday, the State College Borough Council unanimously approved the use of various downtown locations for a variety of upcoming events and activities.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza was one of the locations approved for multiple events, such as the Downtown State College Improvement District’s First Friday activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sep. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

The plaza was also approved for the DSCID’s Live After 5 activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 29, July 6, 20, 27, and Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Sept. 7 and 14 have also been approved as rain dates for this event.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza was approved for the Closing Celebration of Centre Gives from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 11.

Divine Lipscomb, a council member, asked for clarification about the use of plaza to ensure that, as the “only space that we have available to house things for Osaze [Osagie],” the use of the plaza will not require cleaning the memorializations up.

The 3/20 Coalition’s Memorial for Black Lives is currently located in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, where it had been previously torn down by the borough and re-built by the coalition.

One of the people the memorial honors is Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The use of other locations — such as the Sidney Friedman Park — were also approved at the meeting.

The Schlow Library gained approval to use the Sidney Friedman Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 30, and it also obtained a noise waiver for this event.

The use of the location of the Artisan Pizza food truck at 427 East Fairmount Avenue residence was approved for the Tau Phi Delta Alumni Event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 — with the conditions of a Certificate of Insurance from the fraternity.

According to Douglas Shontz, assistant to the borough manager, Certificates of Insurance are required as part of the borough’s special event permits to “ensure the event organizers [have] protection against claims resulting from injuries and damage to other people or property,” Shontz said via email.

The closure of various roads during the 2022 Penn State home football games was also approved at the meeting and includes the days of April 23, Sep. 10, 24, Oct. 1, 22, 29 and Nov. 12 and 26.

The use of Locust Lane — from East College Avenue to Wilson Alley — was approved for Tuesday’s Farmer’s Market on the conditions the sponsor is responsible for missing or damaged barricades. The event is to be held every week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 9 through Nov. 15.

This location was also approved for Friday’s Farmer’s Market, which is to be held every week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning April 29 through Nov. 18.

The use of this location was approved on the conditions the sponsor is responsible for missing or damaged barricades and there will be no market on July 15 due to the Central PA Arts Festival and on Aug. 19 due to the Penn State student move-in weekend.

Finally, the use of various borough sidewalks was also approved from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 for the annual CROP Walk — which raises funds to alleviate hunger both locally and worldwide — on the conditions that a Certificate of Insurance be provided two weeks prior to the event.

The walk will begin and end at University Baptist and Brethren Church.

RELATED

Jerry Sandusky's attorney files appeal in sexual abuse case On Saturday, Jerry Sandusky's attorney Edward Rymsza filed a petition for writ of habeas cor…