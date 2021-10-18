During its Monday night. meeting, the State College Borough Council approved the Downtown State College Improvement District’s proposal to provide a Santa appearance at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on Nov. 18 and Dec. 3.

The Santa figure will be present to “engage with the community and pose for photographs,” according to the proposal application.

No road closure on Fraser Street will be necessary.

The Lion’s Club of State College will also be in attendance, according to the proposal application, and will serve hot chocolate and popcorn to the public.

Council members approved the proposal, with conditions, as part of a vote of all consent items on the agenda.

