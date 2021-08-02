The State College Borough Council approved an amendment to its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2021 Consolidated Annual Action Plan during Monday night's meeting, intending to prevent homelessness in the local community.

This amendment will allocate $234,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to Out of the Cold, a community-supporting organization. The funds will allow Out of the Cold to support a homeless shelter and resource center.

On April 5, the council voted to approve an expansion of Out of the Cold to provide an overnight facility for 30 guests and more permanent home.

The adjustments follow the nonprofit House of Care's closing on May 19 due to "insurmountable challenges." The house, formerly located on Beaver Avenue, was a long-term home for individuals with limited support and health challenges.

The $234,000 of CDBG funds is made up of $277,138.81 from the Borough-Low First Time Homebuyer Program and $5,138.81 from House of Care's former operations.

