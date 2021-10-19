State College's Borough Council passed a resolution at its Monday night meeting, approving a performance bond for Core Spaces LLC — a student housing development company and developer of a luxury apartment building project on 114 Hetzel St.

The project will utilize the borough’s Green Certified Incentive for the project, which enables developers — who can ensure the building is LEED certified or equivalent — the ability to reduce required minimum parking at the development site.

According to the meeting agenda, the design proposal that included construction drawings, estimated costs and the aforementioned LEED certification, was reviewed by Adam Fernsler of Fernsler Hutchinson Architecture LLC on behalf of the borough.

Fernsler recommended a bond amount of $191,000, which the council passed unanimously — guaranteeing the construction of Core Spaces’ development project and its name, Hub State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Mount Nittany Medical Center revises visitation policy Patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center may now choose two people to visit them throughout …