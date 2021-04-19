During the State College Borough Council's virtual meeting Monday night, a license agreement for Hotel State College to construct a pedestrian walkway along Allen Street in front of Bill Pickle's Tap Room was approved.

The “pedlet” will allow for outdoor dining to continue to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as greater walkability.

According to Curtis Shulman of Hotel State College, which owns the bar, previous “design pinch points” have kept the project from being approved in the past.

Shulman said the design plan has been revised to create a wider walkway by adding the pedlet, which will allow for “a more natural flow” and making the set-up look “more complete."

According to Jeff Sorg of Hotel State College, pedlets are a “growing trend” and a “really good fit for this location.”

