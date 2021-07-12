State College's Borough Council voted Monday night to reenact its Sept. 2018 Ordinance 2117, which temporarily suspends overnight parking restrictions downtown during special events.

Under Ordinance 2117, overnight parking will be legal without ticketing — visitors may park for as long as they’d like on the street. The council approved the changes via vote of acclimation.

The ordinance will be in effect five times this fall. They are as follows:

Aug. 16 until the first day of classes on Aug. 23

The weekend of Labor Day from 2 a.m. Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Sept. 6

Home Penn State football game weekends from 2 a.m. Saturdays until 6 a.m. Sundays

Thanksgiving weekend from 2 a.m. Nov. 25 to 6 a.m. Nov. 28

Winter break from 2 a.m. Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022

Future enactments of the ordinance will be assessed and voted on by the State College Borough Council as the need arises or as the spring 2022 semester approaches. The council said it will keep the public notified of changes.

