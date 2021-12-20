You are the owner of this article.
State College Borough Council approves continuation of Downtown State College Improvement District

Allen Street

Downtown State College lit up with a tree and Christmas lights on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

The State College Borough approved the renewal of the Downtown State College Improvement District for the next five years at its meeting Monday.

Since 2002, the DSCID, a non-profit organization, has served the area encompassed by Atherton Street to Sowers Street and between College Avenue and Highland Alley.

According to the meeting, its job is to be a resource to downtown State College’s community, oversee the event management and provide local business support to improve the local economy.

With the renewal of the existing program, the DSCID plans to strengthen downtown, promote economic growth, improve the design and initial appearance of downtown while promoting businesses and events downtown.

