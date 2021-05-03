At Monday night's State College Borough Council meeting, members voted to authorize a borrowing ordinance to refund General Obligation Funds.
The General Obligation Note for $10 million has four main purposes:
- To refund the borough’s General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2016
- Design and construct improvements to the borough’s parking garages and other facilities
- Acquire and improve an existing building for municipal purposes
- Pay related expenses
The council also passed four consent items, including closing downtown streets for State College Area High School Graduation and allocating three construction projects to various companies.
