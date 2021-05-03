South Allen Street, street
Buy Now

South Allen Street on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Downtown State College, Pa.

 Chloe Trieff

At Monday night's State College Borough Council meeting, members voted to authorize a borrowing ordinance to refund General Obligation Funds.

The General Obligation Note for $10 million has four main purposes:

  • To refund the borough’s General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2016
  • Design and construct improvements to the borough’s parking garages and other facilities
  • Acquire and improve an existing building for municipal purposes
  • Pay related expenses

The council also passed four consent items, including closing downtown streets for State College Area High School Graduation and allocating three construction projects to various companies.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags