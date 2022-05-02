Tree, features

Flowers bloom on campus on Monday, April 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Ella Castronuovo

The State College Borough Council approved a proposal on Monday to complete the Borough Street Tree Inventory and to reimburse the students working on the project. 

Led by a three-person inventory crew of Penn State forestry students, the project will be collecting locations, species names, diameters, condition, size and damage of 7,000 trees in the borough, according to the council. 

The council said the inventory will be entered into a software system, where the information will be available. 

MORE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags