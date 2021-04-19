The State College Borough Council approved amendments for regulations governing testing and appointment of police officers, as well as other consent items, during its meeting Monday night.

These changes, such as raising the testing age and required test score, are meant to increase the overall number and diversity of qualified candidates who are eligible for testing and appointment as police officers.

Following this, the council voted to have a hearing on June 7 to discuss the short-term rental license ordinance.

The purpose of this ordinance is to ensure the borough is aware of the location of short-term rental activity in order to confirm the use complies with zoning regulations, taxes, and provides contract information in the event that nuisance property issues arise.

The ordinance establishes the license requirements for the use of properties within the borough on a short-term basis. Staff went over minor changes to the draft and reviewed an updated timeline of the adoption of the ordinance.

Staff then proposed an Inclusionary Housing Ordinance Amendment, and will address the amendment on Permitted Development Modifications for Onsite Inclusionary Units during its June 7 hearing.

This issue was brought up because of complaints from neighborhood associations, and unintended use of the ordinance to obtain an additional story for the proposed Home2 Suites development at 1401 South Atherton Street.

Additionally, the council approved a few consent items, including:

Approved the Downtown State College Improvement District’s May Day Art and Garden Walk on April 30 and May 1

Ratified the approval of the closing of Locust Lane from Wilson Alley to College Avenue on Wednesday, April 21 from 3-7 p.m. for a free food distribution co-sponsored by the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program, Student Anti-Hunger Organization and State College Borough

Accepted the resignation of Dr. James Edwards, with regret, from State College Board of Health effective immediately

Approved the closing of Calder Way from Fraser Street to Allen Street and Allen Street to Pugh Street each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. beginning June 2021 and continuing through November 2021 — weather permitting — to create a Calder Way Pedestrian Walkway organized and sponsored by the Downtown State College Improvement District

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE