On Monday, the State College Borough Council approved a certificate of appropriateness as a part of its historical preservation process for 321 Fraternity Row, home of Zeta Beta Tau.

The certificate will allow the house owners to enclose the front patio of the property and provide handicap access via ramp.

The approved design meets the guidelines of the borough's historic preservation ordinance.

Additionally, the borough council approved needed funding for maintenance and repairs on local parking structures downtown, which will take place throughout 2021 and 2022.

It was also recommended that Concord Public Finance submit proposals for the $4 million borrowing needed for the project, and the refunding of $4.74 million.

