State College Borough Council appoints Penn State student to State College Planning Commission

The State College Borough Council approved the appointment of Penn State student Josh Portney to the State College Planning Commission at its meeting Monday.

Portney (junior-broadcast journalism and political science) said he is “honored to serve” on the commission to benefit the State College community.

“The Planning Commission is the first panel of review for any new development in our community, and I’m excited to give my input to help shape those plans,” Portney said.

As one of seven members on the SCPC, Portney, who currently serves as a Mayor-Elect Ezra Nanes' campaign manager, said his appointment is an extension of his role in the community because he will continue to bring a “student’s perspective” to the table.

The SCPC’s mission is to maintain the quality of life for all residents and make recommendations and decisions accordingly.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the borough council approved the Centre County Planning Commission. That is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologies for this error.

RELATED

State College Borough Council approves continuation of Downtown State College Improvement District The State College Borough approved the renewal of the Downtown State College Improvement Dis…