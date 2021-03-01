The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss several agenda items, such as the condition of borough parking structures.

Thomas Brown, facilities manager, and Edward Holmes, purchasing and risk management director, announced reconstruction projects from now until 2023 for the parking garages on Beaver Avenue, Fraser Street, Pugh Street and McAllister Street.

According to Brown, the buildings received low scores on their condition appraisal reports from Walker Consultants in 2020. Immediate repairs were suggested.

The overall costs of repairs will total near $4 million, according to Holmes.

Each of the infrastructures contain low compressive strength concrete samples, areas of loose or cracked thin brick within the columns and isolated areas of loose overhead concrete among other problems.

The borough council will approve the schedule for the timeline of repairs at the Mar. 15 meeting later this month.

