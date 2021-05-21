Members of the State College Borough Council voted 5-2 during a special session Friday to amend the coronavirus masking ordnance 2152, which now falls in line with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's and Pennsylvania Department of Health's recommendations.

This amendment increased the limit on outdoor gatherings at residences from 25 to 100 people, the limit on indoor gatherings at residences from 25 to 50 people and the limit on outdoor gatherings on municipal property and parks from 50 to 100 people.

Masking is no longer required while waiting in lines, and masks are optional in most circumstances for fully vaccinated individuals, which is in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks and social distance in both public and private spaces.

