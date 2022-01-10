On Monday, the State College Borough Council passed a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to permit night work and 24-hour work for parts of the South Atherton Street project.

The request permits 24-hour work for the State College Borough Sewer and drainage work at Beaver Avenue.

Additionally, weekend work was passed for waterline installation at the intersection with College Avenue and Beaver Avenue.

At the meeting, night work was passed for Work Zone A, roadway and drainage work between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue and final milling and paving operations and the cross pipe construction on Curtin Road to Westerly Parkway.

According to the borough’s agenda, the request will “minimize the traffic interruptions related to the project, minimize safety risks to both workers and the public and avoid the associated construction schedule extensions were the work to strictly be performed between ordained working hours.”

The request excludes the borough’s no work dates.

RELATED