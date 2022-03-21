On Monday, the State College Borough Council voted to adopt an ordinance to set fees for private and public towing companies and other regulations.

The fees for towing, storage and return of vehicles are periodically updated, with the last update in October 2019. The charges and fees were compared to those of other municipalities and private haulers during the meeting.

Fees such as dolly fees, storage rates, weather-compromised vehicle covering and protection and accident clean-up were increased.

The amendment is in response to impacts labor shortages had on Walk’s Towing and will ensure availability of parking and safety, Walk’s Service Center said in a statement.

