At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, the council accepted the resignation of James Graef from the Transportation Commission and appointed four new members.

The council appointed Araya Baker to the LGBTQ Advisory Committee, Lon Beck to CATA, Joseph Herrle to the Design Review Board and Matthew Herndon to the Transportation Commission.

Baker and Herrie will serve until December 31, Beck will serve until December 31, 2026 and Herndon will serve until December 31, 2023.

