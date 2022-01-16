At 7:40 p.m., the borough of State College declared a "snow emergency," according to a release.

Any parked vehicles "must be removed" from public roadways in order for the Department of Public Works to remove snow and parking regulations will be "strictly enforced," the release said.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until later notice and all snow and ice must be cleared off the sidewalks 24 hours after the storm has ended, according to the Ordinance Enforcement.

Earlier on Sunday, the borough of State College asked residents to move their vehicles from the roadways so Department of Public Works crews can clear the snow, according to a release.

The borough urged the public to "use extreme caution" if traveling during the snowstorm, the release said.

Due to the snowstorm, Penn State declared a "Midnight Clear" for Sunday through Monday night. The roof levels of East, Eisenhower, HUB, Nittany and West parking decks will remain closed until "further notice," according to a release.

