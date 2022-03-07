On Monday, the State College Borough Council approved three road closures for upcoming events in State College — Penn State’s annual Movin’ On music festival, State College Pride 2022 and State College Area School District’s boys’ tennis matches.

Movin’ On — Penn State’s annual student-run music festival — requested and received permission to close Park Avenue from Bigler Road to University Drive from 5-11 p.m. on April 29.

According to the application from Movin’ On, the closure was requested by Penn State Emergency Management and is meant to “ensure the safety of patrons entering and exiting the festival grounds.” Movin’ On also stated it is working with Penn State University Police and Public Safety for the event.

Movin’ On said it will assume responsibility for all costs associated with the road closures, and it will use buses from Penn State Fleet Services to block roads.

Along with this event, the borough approved road closures for a community pride parade and event that will utilize various roads, the Sidney Friedman Parklet and the 200 block of Allen Street this coming June 11.

The parade route also includes parts of the Westerly Parkway, South Allen Street, West College Avenue, South Burrowes Street and West Foster Avenue.

According to the organization’s application, the parade starts at 5 p.m., but the State College Police Department recommended closing the street from 2:30 p.m. until the parade is over.

The subsequent festival will last from 5-8 p.m., and the 200 block of Allen Street will be closed from noon to 9 p.m.

The application for State College Pride was approved on Monday with the condition of organizers providing an updated Certificate of Insurance — which is required as part of the special event permits.

Last, the State College Area School District director of athletics requested closing part of Prospect Avenue — along the SCASD tennis courts it borders — for the home State College boys’ tennis matches.

The street closures will be in effect from 4-8 p.m., according to the application.

The request was approved with the condition of providing a Certificate of Insurance.

