The State College borough announced changes to its parking rules for the weekend of April 22-24.

The changes are as follows:

The “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will not be enforced beginning on Saturday morning at 2 a.m. on April 23 to 6 a.m. on April 24.

One-hour and two-hour parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods will be lifted from noon on April 22 to 8 a.m. on April 24, after which the restrictions will be enforced again. Lawn parking will not be permitted.

RELATED

National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for State College The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for parts of …