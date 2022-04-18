The State College borough announced changes to its parking rules for the weekend of April 22-24.
The changes are as follows:
- The “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will not be enforced beginning on Saturday morning at 2 a.m. on April 23 to 6 a.m. on April 24.
- One-hour and two-hour parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods will be lifted from noon on April 22 to 8 a.m. on April 24, after which the restrictions will be enforced again. Lawn parking will not be permitted.
RELATED
The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for parts of …