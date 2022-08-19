The State College Borough announced it will host its annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Aug. 28, according to a press release from Aug. 12.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on 125 South Fraser St.

The event is free and open to the community and will be streamed live by C-NET.

Gary Abdullah, vice chair of the plaza's planning subcommittee, said the theme of the event is "freedom" and the life and career of 1963 march organizer, Bayard Rustin.

“Last year’s march celebrated the late John Lewis and his personal motto of ‘good trouble,'" Abdullah said. "This year’s theme is ‘freedom,’ and we’ll honor Rustin, who was irreplaceable in pulling the massive march off – even as he was repressed for his gay lifestyle."

According to the release, the event will also feature speakers who participated in the original march in 1963.

