The State College Board of Health met Wednesday for an emergency meeting to discuss making changes to the current masking and gathering ordinance 2152.

The board voted to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s indoor and outdoor masking guidelines, which allow fully vaccinated individuals to forgo masks.

They also voted to increase outdoor municipal and park gathering from 50 to 100 people and outdoor residential gathering from 25 to 100 people.

The board voted to allow people to no longer wear masks while waiting in lines, however, the board also agreed to propose new wording to the ordinance encouraging — not mandating — all people to wear masks in crowded areas.

These proposed changes to the ordinance will not go into effect until voted on by the State College Borough Council Friday.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the changes to the masking and gathering ordinances are finalized. This is incorrect. The State College Borough Council will meet Friday to discuss finalizing changes. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

